Marine research team tracks white shark vacationing off the coast of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - OCEARCH, a marine research team, just docked in Jacksonville this weekend for their “Expedition Southbound” for the next three weeks.

This expedition is to learn more about white sharks as they migrate to the southeast for their winter residency.

Monday, the largest white they’ve tagged at 14 feet pinged off the coast of Savannah, closer to St Catherine’s Island. His name is Mahone and he was first tagged in 2020 in Nova Scotia.

This is the 44th ocean research expedition; however their first time here in this timeframe.

They say their hoping to better understand what brings white sharks here and their reproductive cycle.

