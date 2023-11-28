Mayor Van Johnson addresses recent shootings in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Mayor Van Johnson speaking out following two recent deadly shootings in the city.

Mayor Johnson called these latest shootings unfortunate and says they cause a dark time for the victim’s family.

The first shooting happened early Sunday near a popular nightlife area on Williamson Street. That shooting left one man dead.

Then Monday, a man was killed after a shooting near MLK Junior Boulevard and West 40th Street.

Mayor Johnson says even with a heavy police presence in the area of some shootings...these incidents can be hard to prevent.

“We can police the best we can proactively, but in many of these cases, particularly we’ve had some where police were literally seconds away -- I know the one on Williamson Street. Not only do we have video surveillance, we had officers within footsteps. It is difficult to address those types of issues,” said Mayor Johnson.

As of November 18th, there have been 21 reported homicides in the city so far this year...according to Savannah police crime data. That number is down slightly from 25 this time last year.

