Savannah Police investigating 3 separate shootings that happened Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been violent 24 hours here in Savannah as police are investigating three separate shootings.

today has been a violent day for Savannah coming off of a somewhat violent weekend as well. Monday night, one man is dead, one is fighting life-threatening injuries and police are searching for one man for questioning.

The string of Monday’s violence started at 1 a.m. with a shooting on MLK Jr. Boulevard and West 40th Street. Savannah Police said that once they arrived on the scene, they found a man unconscious with a serious gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Only a few hours later, shots were fired again but this time at an apartment complex.

A victim told Savannah Police that he was driving in the Westlake Apartments parking lot when someone in another vehicle began shooting nearby. The victim says that they were not hit by gunfire but received non-life-threatening injuries when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed after hearing the gunshots.

Following this shooting, Chatham County Police Department announced that they are looking for 24-year-old Enigel Trappio for questioning.

The last shots-fired call was around 5 p.m. when police arrived at West 38th and Bulloch Streets. When WTOC first got on the scene, paramedics were putting a man into an ambulance, and Savannah Police confirmed that the man was taken to Memorial Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

As of Monday night, there is no suspect in this shooting.

Police are asking the community if they know anything about these shootings to contact police or you can submit anonymously through crime stoppers at 912-234-2020.

