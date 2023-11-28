Sky Cams
Savannah’s Ronald McDonald House celebrates Giving Tuesday

By Ethan Stamm
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s Giving Tuesday as many Savannah charities took part in the global day of humanitarianism, and one of them might just make you say “I’m lovin it.”

Located directly across from Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah’s Ronald McDonald House has been serving kids and their families in this community for nearly 40 years.

Through their acts of kindness, the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Coastal Empire has aimed to help put a smile on face of critically ill children.

The charity invites kids to participate in a host of fun activities, like arts and crafts and movie nights.

Between donating and volunteering to this non-profit, and other charities like these, you can make an impact helping to change lives.

“You can make a difference in the lives of people you’ve never met. And they may never get to meet you nor you them.. but at the end of the day, whether it be here at the house or whether it be a foodbank or any other type of mission, you’re going to make a difference. And today is all about that, and I think it’s important that this community has always understood that,” Billy Sorochak said.

100 percent of the proceeds towards the Ronald McDonald House of the Coastal Empire goes directly to helping families in need.

