Shell Gasoline’s charity campaign raises over $30k for CURE Childhood Cancer

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - From the gas pump to the halls of the Children’s Hospital of Savannah, money spent at Shell Gasoline is benefiting cancer patients in the Coastal Empire.

Sommers Oil Company and Shell Gasoline’s Charity campaign “The Giving Pump” raised over $30,000 for CURE Childhood Cancer.

That money going to critical research and more.

“We support patents that are treated right here in Savannah at the Children’s hospital through financial assistance, through meals, through council, gas cards pharmacy cards. Just really any way we can make the journey of childhood cancer a little bit easier,” Mandy Garola said.

Money collected from special pumps in Metter, Pooler, Rincon, Richmond Hill, Savannah, Midway, and Brunswick all helped contribute.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

