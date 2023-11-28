Shooting victim said he was shot at intersection of MLK Blvd., West 33rd

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred early Tuesday morning.

According to police, a patient arrived at a Savannah hospital with a gunshot wound. He told officers that he was shot while riding in a vehicle at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and West 33rd Street.

Police were told the shots came from another vehicle at the intersection.

Anyone with information should call police or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

