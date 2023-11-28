Southern Lowcountry Regional Board meeting held to discuss affordable housing

HARDEEVILLE, S.C (WTOC) - Leaders from Lowcountry counties, towns and cities met at Tuesday’s Southern Lowcountry Regional Board meeting.

The board discussed updates on affordable housing, welcoming a new official to lead that work.

Tuesday’s discussion focusing on how the Beaufort Jasper Housing Trust’s new Interim Director plans to achieve success with affordable housing.

“Driving down here, I think it was Argent Boulevard that I drove by, I probably saw 300 unaffordable homes being built along there and I’m scratching my head, and sort of saying, ‘is that the way it has to be?’” Dana Totman said.

Dana Totman recently moved to the Lowcountry from Maine, where he was the CEO of an affordable housing nonprofit for almost 22 years. He’s hoping to bring his experience to the Lowcountry, expanding workforce housing, and making the Lowcountry a place for everyon

“At the end of the day, it’s an individual that needs an affordable home at night. And that really doesn’t matter what town or what state or what part of the country you live in. If you can’t afford a home. You have an immediate need that needs to be addressed.”

Lowcountry leaders, hoping Totman can lead the housing trust to success.

“We feel it’s important to show some success. Everybody wants to be part of success,” Hardeeville Mayor Harry Williams said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.