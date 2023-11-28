State did not award tax credits for affordable housing at old fairgrounds site

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A potential roadblock for housing at one of the largest undeveloped pieces of land in Savannah.

City officials say the state did not award low-income tax credits for affordable housing at the old Coastal Empire fairgrounds.

District 5 Alderwoman and Mayor Pro Tem Dr. Estella Shabazz called the tax credits essential to funding the planned senior affordable housing units planned there.

It all comes as some nearby residents have questions about the site’s progress.

Disappointed but not surprised was the message from Shabazz, who says the city is applying for other state grants that would help fund affordable housing at the old fairgrounds.

“The state low-income housing tax credit process is very, very competitive and often times takes several rounds before a project is awarded,” said Alderwoman Shabazz.

The 66-acre site of Meding Street is set to be developed in phases starting with the construction of affordable housing units for seniors.

Earlier this year, the city expected an agreement between leaders and developer P3 Venture Group would be ready by the summer.

But Shabazz says negotiations are still ongoing over each party’s responsibilities, meaning work has not started.

“Things could have moved a little faster, but the phases, at this point, are in the capable hands of our city manager. This is not a small project and the city wants to make sure that all components are covered.”

City leaders call the project transformational as future plans for the site include recreation, residential and studio space.

For those who spent years coming here, they’re hoping progress starts soon on this lot that’s been sitting vacant.

“This landmark is really near and dear to a lot of people who’ve been here to Savannah. They would love to see this land grow and flourish and do way more than what it is now,” said Shaiterria Jones, who works near the fairgrounds.

Included in next year’s proposed city budget is more than a million dollars to build infrastructure for the housing units.

The city has already approved a nearly $2 million loan to support the development.

Alderwoman Shabazz says the city plans to re-apply for those needed state tax credits.

WTOC did reach out to the developer. We are waiting to hear back.

