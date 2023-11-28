Sky Cams
WATCH LIVE: Young Thug’s trial, day two | Opening statements continue

Rapper Jeffery Williams on trial in Atlanta on gang-related charges
By Tim Darnell
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:02 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Opening statements from defense attorneys continued Tuesday in the high-profile criminal trial of acclaimed rapper Young Thug, with the musician’s chief attorney, Brian Steel, describing his client’s poverty stricken childhood, distrust of law enforcement officials and rap music career.

How to watch Young Thug’s historic trial

The trial finally got underway Monday after a juror screening process took 10 months, the longest in Georgia history. When opening statements began on Nov. 27, 2023, Young Thug’s trial also became the longest in state history, surpassing the Atlanta public schools cheating trial back in 2009.

Here's what happened on the first day of Young Thug's trial
Young Thug’s trial 1st day filled with delays, judge admonitions
Deputy DA begins Young Thug trial quoting Kipling’s ‘Law of the Jungle’

Atlanta News First is broadcasting gavel-to-gavel coverage of Young Thug’s trial on its live stream and YouTube channel.

FULL COVERAGE: YOUNG THUG'S TRIAL

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

