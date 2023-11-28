WATCH LIVE: Young Thug’s trial, day two | Opening statements continue

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Opening statements from defense attorneys continued Tuesday in the high-profile criminal trial of acclaimed rapper Young Thug, with the musician’s chief attorney, Brian Steel, describing his client’s poverty stricken childhood, distrust of law enforcement officials and rap music career.

How to watch Young Thug’s historic trial

Steel: “Jeffery sought to find out how can he accomplish his mission to be a successful rapper.” He adds Williams idolized Lil Wayne and Tupac growing up. @ATLNewsFirst — Rachel Aragon (@RachelANews) November 28, 2023

The trial finally got underway Monday after a juror screening process took 10 months, the longest in Georgia history. When opening statements began on Nov. 27, 2023, Young Thug’s trial also became the longest in state history, surpassing the Atlanta public schools cheating trial back in 2009.

Atlanta News First is broadcasting gavel-to-gavel coverage of Young Thug’s trial on its live stream and YouTube channel.

Download our Atlanta News First app for the latest details on Young Thug’s historic trial.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.