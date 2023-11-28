Sky Cams
When will the Victory Drive repaving project be done?

(WTOC)
By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Department of Transportation is doing a repaving project on Victory Drive. Work is being done from Ogeechee Road in Savannah to the bridge over the Wilmington River in Thunderbolt.

According to GDOT, the project is about 28 percent finished.

“They’ve been pretty good about doing it fast and getting in and out, this is a busy street,” said Steve Thompson.

For 30 years, Thompson and the Lions Club have been selling Christmas trees on the corner of Victory Drive and Cedar Street in Daffin Park.

On opening day, roadwork was in full force. At one point, the Lions Club and their customers weren’t able to get to their tree lot due to the road being blocked off.

“Our customers were having a hard time getting into the park,” said Thompson. “They would park blocks away and walk over here to get a tree and walk the tree back.”

But the hurdles didn’t stop them from selling trees.

GDOT says the project is on schedule and should be finished in January 2024.

