WTOC is a drop-off location for coat drive

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is a drop-off location for a coat donation drive.

Each winter, Canady’s Heating and Air partners with the United Way of the Coastal Empire and other community groups to collect coats for kids of all ages. The drive begins on Monday, Nov. 27 and runs through Wednesday, Jan. 3.

This year, organizers say they hope you’ll keep all ages in mind - from the smallest to the tallest of kids in need.

Drop-off Locations -

