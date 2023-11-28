Sky Cams
WTOC is a drop-off location for coat drive

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC is a drop-off location for a coat donation drive.

Each winter, Canady’s Heating and Air partners with the United Way of the Coastal Empire and other community groups to collect coats for kids of all ages. The drive begins on Monday, Nov. 27 and runs through Wednesday, Jan. 3.

This year, organizers say they hope you’ll keep all ages in mind - from the smallest to the tallest of kids in need.

Drop-off Locations -

