Bloomingdale Police raises concerns after string of car break-ins

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - Bloomingdale Police wants you to be aware about a recent string of car break-ins and how to protect yourself.

The Bloomingdale Police Department says they’ve heard of over 20 car-break ins in the past two and a half months - a number they say is absolutely out of the ordinary for this community.

“They’re looking for valuables, weapons, cash and something they can fit in their pockets or bookbags and get in and get out,” said Major Mike Foune with the Bloomingdale Police Department.

Dozens of police reports showing people reporting guns, cash, and other valuable missing..

Major Foune says that the Bloomingdale Police Department believes there are maybe two or three culprits that have hit all several areas of Bloomingdale.

William Oquendo, who’s lived in Bloomingdale all his life, caught it on video after both his and his grandfather’s cars were ransacked.

He found the video after a neighbor, who’s car was also broken into, asked him to check if his cameras had caught anything.

Luckily, nothing was stolen but Oquendo says that the situation is still unnerving.

“It’s actually very frustrating because you don’t grow up with that expectation here. Everybody just seems to respect each other, and we look out for each other here, and having to change your routine and thinking about, well, let’s stay up late at night just to get it to stop and get things back how they used to be.”

Major Foune says that Bloomingdale PD has increased patrols to catch the culprits... both in cars, and on foot.

“The community may see us. We’ve actually had calls from citizens about us, which is good because that means they’re watching and they’re trying to help us out,” said Major Foune.

Major Foune adds that Bloomingdale PD does have suspects and he believes it’s only a matter of time before they’re caught.

In the meantime, he’s urging people to take measures to avoid becoming victims.

“These subjects are just getting in and out. If you take your valuables inside, lock your doors, chances are, you won’t be a victim.”

Major Foune adds that if you see something call the Bloomingdale PD immediately at (912) 748-8302 or call 911.

He says a lot of times, they’ll hear about incidents or see about them on social media the next day but the sooner they have information, the better chance they can act on it.

