Burton firefighters stop by school to teach students about fire safety

BURTON, Sc. (WTOC) - This week, Burton Firefighters are visiting schools across Beaufort County to teach all things safety.

For some students, it’s their first time meeting firefighters, like Wednesday’s pre-kindergarten class at Robert Smalls Leadership Academy.

“If your house is on fire can we help you? Yeah!”

While he usually goes by Assistant Fire Chief Byrne, Wednesday, he was Firefighter Dan. This week, firefighter Dan has been visiting this pre-k classroom to teach kids about what firefighters do, as well as general safety tips. Those tips tend to carry over to parents.

“It seems that children can make parents do things that firefighters can’t when it comes to safety. One child bothering mom and dad to check the smoke alarm is probably going to get the smoke alarm checked,” said Assistant Chief Byrne.

Since this is the first time that many of the students meet a firefighter, both teachers and first responders say it can make emergency situations less traumatic.

“It’s important for our students to meet the firefighters whenever they are a young age so that they will not be afraid of them whenever they do have an emergency situation and they’ll always know who to call for help,” said Amy Easterlin, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Robert Smalls Leadership Academy.

And while this is the first time many of the students will see a firefighter… it won’t be the last.

“I’ll often run into students that are now graduated high school and in college, and are like ‘I remember when you came to my classroom.’ They always remember the chocolate chip cookie and the smoke detector puppy dog,” said Assistant Chief Byrne.

Firefighter Dan says that if you want to set up a visit to your school to contact your local fire department.

