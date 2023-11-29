Sky Cams
Fire destroys home on Caramel Drive in Statesboro(WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A home was destroyed by fire in Statesboro. Crews responded to the fire on Caramel Drive Tuesday afternoon.

Statesboro’s deputy fire chief says the back of the house was almost destroyed when firefighters showed up.

Luckily, nobody was injured. Firefighters say no one was inside of the house during the time of the fire.

“Anytime we have an emergency like this, that why we do what we do and try to alleviate some of that. Coming out here today, talking to the home owners. Making sure that we’re still here for them. Anything we can do. If they’re having some frustrations, please let us know. Maybe we can help with those things,” said Statesboro Deputy Fire Chief Bobby Duggar.

Earlier Wednesday, the homeowners were able to recover some of their undamaged belongings. They are staying with other family members.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

