First Alert: Freezing morning, nicer this afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday and Thursday are First Alert Weather Days due to freezing temperatures.

First Alert: It's a chilly and frosty morning commute! Thankfully we'll have plenty of sunshine around today. pic.twitter.com/OC9dhGJv31 — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) November 29, 2023

Wednesday morning will be our coolest since January! There is a Freeze Warning will be in effect until 9AM morning. We aren’t concerned with much of a wind chill, since the wind will be light. Take care of your sensitive plants and bring your pets in during the coldest hours if you haven’t already! Highs will reach the upper 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine around.

Thursday morning won’t be quite as cold, but freezing temperatures will be possible again along and west of I-95. The afternoon will be nice, with highs in the lower 60s.

Warmer weather begins to build back in for the end of the week with morning lows back in the upper 40s Friday morning with highs in the mid 70s. Our chance for rain goes up Friday afternoon through the weekend. Warmer weather will accompany the wetter weather with lows in the lower 60s and highs back in the lower 70s as well. If you have outdoor plans this weekend, keep an eye on the forecast, you might need to move them inside. Saturday looks like it could be a washout.

Rain chances hold through the weekend until out next front moves in on Monday. This will bring our afternoon highs back into the 60s heading into the middle of the week.

Tropical weather: We are not expecting any development of tropical cyclones over the next week. Hurricane season officially ends at the end of the month!

