Georgia Southern lights Armstrong Campus for the holidays

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern’s Armstrong campus is completely in the holiday spirit with the holiday lighting of Burnett Lawn.

For the “Celebrate Together” spirit week, junior and senior class royalty helped the university president with the ceremony. Students also crafted played some games.

“It’s nice to have the students out here. They’re preparing for finals; getting ready for commencement here in a couple of weeks, so it’s an exciting time of the year where family and friends come together and us as community,” said President Kyle Marrero.

President Marrero says that they’re expecting record graduations with 2100 degrees conferred for winter graduation.

