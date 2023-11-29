Hearing in Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s case delayed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new delay in Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s legal battle.

Wednesday, a judge put off a hearing in the case over confusion about evidence.

Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, along with 18 others are accused of violating state anti-drug and gang laws.

Wednesday, lawyers for several people charged in the case were in court to give an update to Superior Court Judge Tammy Stokes.

A lawyer for some of the co-defendants told the judge that they have not received a lot of evidence from the State.

Prosecutors said they’ve given out all the evidence that they can but that there’s a federal order stopping them from giving some of what they have to the defense.

That seemed to lead to some confusion about where exactly that order was filed. It also appeared to cause frustration among the lawyers for some of the co-defendants.

“Indirectly I’ve been told that we shall be giving discovery out. We shall have that ability in one way or another in the very near and not too distant future. So, I’ve been waiting day to day, judge. I’ve been calling very, very frequently,” said Assistant District Attorney Louis Annunziata.

“If they were not in a position to prosecute this case, they should never have brought it. The federal side can indict. They have concurrent jurisdiction, but they’re separate. I’m not sure what the federal order says. I’m not sure it even controls this court, or controls this assistant D.A. Either the case should be dismissed, if the feds want to bring it, that’s fine,” said Michael Schiavone, a lawyer for some co-defendants.

Again, 19 defendants appear on that 49-count indictment including Tyquian Bowman, who did not appear in court Wednesday.

State prosecutors clarified saying that this investigation could have been a joint operation with the feds but as far as they know, there is not a federal case looming.

The judge scheduled a status update for early December to sort it all out.

