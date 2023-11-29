Mystery respiratory illness in dogs found in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A mystery deadly illness is affecting dogs is now in Georgia.

Vets are unsure of where it came from or how it’s transmitted.

While there isn’t much information about the disease so far, there are signs and symptoms that pet owners can be aware of. They say it starts with a cough.

“There’s definitely signs as far as like a wet cough, you know diarrhea, nausea, it’s kind of a variety of different symptoms,” said Terra Williams, owner of Animal Kingdom Pet Resort.

Williams is the owner of Animal Kingdom Pet Resort. She says she wants to ensure that every dog that comes through her building is safe and secure.

“With the vaccinations, we’re on top of it. We make sure that everybody that comes in is current on their heartworm and flea prevention, we’re very vigilant watching when they come in. You know are they coughing? Are they showing any signs that aren’t normal? And these are dogs that we see.. almost every day.”

Local vets say there are ways you can help your furry friends by protecting them ahead of time including making sure your dogs are up to date with vaccines...and limiting interaction with new dogs.

“It’s not a disease that’s going to happen in isolation. It’s a disease where you’re going to have to take your dog to a place where other dogs have it and then that your dog is going to get it,” said Dr. John Schoettle, Innovative Veterinary Medicine.

