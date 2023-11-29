Sky Cams
Old Savannah City Mission’s Bargain Center receives furniture to benefit those in need

Old Savannah City Mission
Old Savannah City Mission(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Just in time for the holidays, Old Savannah City Mission’s Bargain Center has some new goods you can buy to benefit those in need.

They got about 60 pieces of gently used furniture from the La-Z-Boy store in Pooler Wednesday.

The Mission says each donation nets them about $5,000, which they use to clothe, feed, and help those in need in Savannah.

La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries runs this event in all eight of it’s locations in the Southeast.

They say it will amount to more than 600 pieces of furniture donated to benefit those in need.

“Every dime from the sale of this La-Z-Boy furniture will go to transform the lives of those that are experiencing homelessness, less fortunate, those that are hungry, those that are cold, so all of those funds will go towards helping those that are less fortunate.”

The Old Savannah City Mission has been working with the homeless in Savannah since 1997.

