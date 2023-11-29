Police looking for two suspects after shooting in Jesup

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department said it is looking for two suspects in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Police say they’re looking for Jonathan Rivera and Earl Durden.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Briarwood Apartments. When they arrived, the victim was already at the hospital.

Jesup Police say if you know anything about this shooting, to call them right away.

