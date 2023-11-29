Sky Cams
Police looking for two suspects after shooting in Jesup

Jonathan Rivera and Earl Durden
Jonathan Rivera and Earl Durden(Jesup Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - The Jesup Police Department said it is looking for two suspects in a shooting that sent a man to the hospital on Tuesday night.

Police say they’re looking for Jonathan Rivera and Earl Durden.

Officers responded to a shooting at the Briarwood Apartments. When they arrived, the victim was already at the hospital.

Jesup Police say if you know anything about this shooting, to call them right away.

