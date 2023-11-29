Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Popular dock in Beaufort closed due to damage

Pigeon Point Dock
Pigeon Point Dock(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 3:45 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A popular dock in Beaufort is closed.

Beaufort city officials say the Pigeon Point Dock was damaged. Boaters and people in the area cannot use it at this time.

The city is now looking at options to replace it. No word yet on how it was damaged.

City Manager Scott Marshall released a statement saying, “While we understand the significance of the dock to the community, options for further repair to the existing floats are not possible and recent damage has made it unsafe to use.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
savannah police
Savannah Police investigating 3 separate shootings that happened Monday
Shooting victim said he was shot at intersection of MLK Blvd., West 33rd
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Judge accepts plea deal, sentences Murdaugh on financial crime charges
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta

Latest News

Bloomingdale Police Department
Bloomingdale Police raises concerns after string of car break-ins
Community comes to pay respects for Rosalynn Carter
Rosalynn Carter's funeral service was held Nov. 29, 2023, in Plains, Ga.
Community comes to pay respects for Rosalynn Carter
Jonathan Rivera and Earl Durden
Police looking for two suspects after shooting in Jesup