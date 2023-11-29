Popular dock in Beaufort closed due to damage

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A popular dock in Beaufort is closed.

Beaufort city officials say the Pigeon Point Dock was damaged. Boaters and people in the area cannot use it at this time.

The city is now looking at options to replace it. No word yet on how it was damaged.

City Manager Scott Marshall released a statement saying, “While we understand the significance of the dock to the community, options for further repair to the existing floats are not possible and recent damage has made it unsafe to use.”

