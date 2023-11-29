Community comes to pay respects for Rosalynn Carter

PLAINS, Ga. (WTOC) - A funeral was held Wednesday in Plains, Ga. to honor the life of former First Lady, Rosalynn Carter.

It was a private service and only invited friends and family were able to be inside of the Carter’s home church of Marantha Baptist Church.

It was a day filled with mixed emotions in Plains. People laughed and told stories about how they met Rosalynn Carter. They also cried and hugged as they thought about what life without her would be like.

“I have never felt so inspired by anyone. I believe with all of my heart that they are the best people that I ever met.”

“Her and the president walked the walk and talked the talk and in today’s world you don’t find that often.”

A group of young girls said they are focused on being the future of agriculture. They traveled to plains from Brunswick.

They say it’s because of Rosalynn Carter that women are able to have the voice they have now. Sending this message to the Carter family

“We appreciate what they have done for us and that their work has been seen.”

People from all over the country lined up outside to pay their respects. A moment filled with tears and pride for those who also call the town of Plains home.

“We felt joyful because someone from this little town, we never expected to be in the White House, and it just felt joyful knowing that with them anything is possible for anyone. No matter where they come from.”

If you’d like to share how Carter has impacted you, you can share your stories through an online condolence book.

