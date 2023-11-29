Sky Cams
Safety tips when decorating for the holidays

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURTON, Sc. (WTOC) - If you’re getting decorations ready, the Burton Fire District has some advice to prevent unnecessary emergencies from ruining your holiday.

With the holiday season kicking off, the Burton Fire District says it’s important to be careful when it comes to decorating. This can be anything from circuit breakers to Christmas trees.

When it comes to decoration safety, one of the major risks is electricity. Firefighters say to connect no more than three lights at a time, and make sure all cables have a ‘UL’ certification symbol on them.

This symbol means that the product you are using has been tested to a safety standard. If your decorations trip a circuit, don’t try to find risky workarounds to keep them lit.

Finally, when it comes to having a real tree in the house, keep it watered and dispose of it after the holidays. Dry wood means fire.

“The holiday, especially Christmas is a concern for us. We’re bringing vegetation into the homes, wrapping it in electricity surrounding it with cardboard boxes and flammable wrapping paper. It’s also a time when families get together so the homes are relatively crowded, easy to get distracted and doing a lot of cooking. It’s one of the reasons why fires here in South Carolina start picking up October and they peak in January and February, going through December as well,” said Assistant Fire Chief Daniel Byrne.

