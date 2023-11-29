SCAD donates produce to Second Harvest for Giving Tuesday

Sky Cams
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD coming together with a local non-profit to commemorate Giving Tuesday!

Tuesday, SCAD donated fresh produce to America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

The two organizations have been working together for about five years since the opening of SCAD’s Back-40 organic farm.

Now, the college has become Second Harvest’s largest supplier of fresh produce!

“SCAD cares greatly about our community and making a difference for the citizens of Savannah as does Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia as a national partnership for us to utilize fresh produce from the farm to share with our neighbors in need,” said Darrell Naylor-Johnson, Vice President of SCAD Savannah.

The college says they’ve donated more than 10 tons of produce to Second Harvest in the past five years.

