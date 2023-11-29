Shelter from the Rain receives $2,500 donation from Summit Funding

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shelter from the Rain got a generous donation Tuesday!

The organization received $2,500 from Summit Funding.

Shelter from the Rain is a Savannah-based non-profit supporting single mothers and their children.

Organizers say donations around this time of year can especially help moms feel a little more cheerful, and reduce the stress of the holidays.

“Because we’re a grass routes organization will help several moms in different ways, we need short term needs for moms in terms of needing house hold items or baby supplies but we also work with moms with our mentorship program for six months to help them with things like financial literacy; work force development, housing, child care, things that will move them closer to economic mobility,” said Jennifer Graham, the executive director of Shelter from the Rain.

