Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Shelter from the Rain receives $2,500 donation from Summit Funding

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:43 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Shelter from the Rain got a generous donation Tuesday!

The organization received $2,500 from Summit Funding.

Shelter from the Rain is a Savannah-based non-profit supporting single mothers and their children.

Organizers say donations around this time of year can especially help moms feel a little more cheerful, and reduce the stress of the holidays.

“Because we’re a grass routes organization will help several moms in different ways, we need short term needs for moms in terms of needing house hold items or baby supplies but we also work with moms with our mentorship program for six months to help them with things like financial literacy; work force development, housing, child care, things that will move them closer to economic mobility,” said Jennifer Graham, the executive director of Shelter from the Rain.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
savannah police
Savannah Police investigating 3 separate shootings that happened Monday
Shooting victim said he was shot at intersection of MLK Blvd., West 33rd
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Judge accepts plea deal, sentences Murdaugh on financial crime charges
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta

Latest News

Georgia Southern lights Armstrong Campus for the holidays
Georgia Southern lights Armstrong Campus for the holidays
SCAD donates produce to Second Harvest for Giving Tuesday
THE News at 11
Georgia Southern lights Armstrong Campus for the holidays
Shelter from the Rain receives $2,500 donation from Summit Funding
Shelter from the Rain receives $2,500 donation from Summit Funding