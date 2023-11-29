‘This is unacceptable:’ Students upset over hot water outage at Savannah State University

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students who live at Savannah State University housing say that have been without hot water for weeks.

The administration says they’re trying to get it fixed as fast as they can.

Both the students and administration have said that throughout this semester, they have been having issues with their boiler system - as soon as they would get one fixed another one will break down.

According to an announcement, the issue was supposed to be resolved Monday. But as of Tuesday afternoon, there is still no hot water.

It’s hot…

“During those times It was fixed within 32-48 hours.”

It’s cold.

“This is unacceptable.”

It’s fixed.

“They had been doing repairs and it was going in and out.”

And it broken again.

Savannah State students are fed up with the back-and-forth hot water situation they say they have been dealing with for months.

“We went on Thanksgiving break, and we thought we were going to come back to hot water and we didn’t,” said Kyce Gray, a senior at Savannah State University.

Something they say is hurting their experience here at the university.

“There hasn’t been any hot water so we have students that are boiling water. A couple of my friends were going to students that live up top to to the university commons to take showers and things of that sort,” said Alexander Richardson, a senior student leader.

“It’s just so upsetting, that’s all I can really say. You wake up in the morning it’s already cold, and to have to keep boiling our water,” said Kummi Jacobs, a junior at Savannah State University.

And what the issue boils down to is boilers.

“With routine usage you have to replace things on a property. This size students are here all year round and it’s not unusual for things to kinda fall,” said Bonita Bradely, dean of students.

The university says that they have been trying to find temporary fixes until they can fully replace the boiler system.

“These things take time, they aren’t you at-home boiler systems. They are industrial, they have to come from certain places that aren’t always local,” said Bradley.

In the meantime, the university has offered the students an ability to relocate to a different housing unit or use other facilities to take showers.

The Dean of Students did say that they have sent a crew to Atlanta to pick up the part that they have been waiting on to hopefully get a temporary fix until the boilers can be completely replaced in what they hope is a few months.

