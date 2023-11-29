Top Teacher: Elby Truly

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - This week’s WTOC Top Teacher is always looking for different ways to help her students learn. Meet Elby Truly from First Christian Academy in Richmond Hill.

Elby Truly teaches middle school math and science at First Christian Academy in Richmond Hill.

Today, her class is making science come to life with some hands on projects.

“I want them to see that education does not need to be paper, pencil and it can come off the page. We can have discussions about it, games from it, and be interactive with it,” said Truly.

Truly has been in the field of education since 2010.

“It’s exciting when you get to see them make the connection with the content. It’s exciting to be their cheerleader, to say see we were struggling but see where we are now,” said Truly.

“The biggest attribute I have with Ms. Truly is her heart in the classroom and for those kids. She really cares. It’s hard to find a teacher with that love for those kids, she’s a great one,” said First Christian Academy Principal Scott Smith.

“I want them to be self advocates. I want them to understand they have a voice and how they use it and be productive with their voice. I just want them to go out into society and be who they are meant to be and glorify the Lord in everything they do,” said Truly.

