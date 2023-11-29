Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Woman stabs boyfriend in eye with rabies needle for looking at other women, police say

Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of...
Florida authorities say Sandra Jimenez, 44, was arrested and booked into jail on a charge of aggravated battery.(Miami Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (Gray News) - Police in Florida say a woman has been arrested for stabbing her boyfriend in the eye.

According to the Miami Police Department, 44-year-old Sandra Jimenez was taken into custody last Saturday and is facing an aggravated battery charge for the attack.

Officers said Jimenez and her boyfriend of eight years were in an ongoing argument about him looking at other women that escalated that evening.

Jimenez’s arrest report stated that once the couple got home, she jumped on top of him when he lay down on the couch with two rabies needles that were for their dogs.

The 44-year-old reportedly pierced her boyfriend’s right eyelid in the altercation.

Jimenez left the residence after realizing what she had done, police said.

Officers said they eventually found her sleeping in her vehicle nearby where she was arrested.

Jimenez has been charged with a second-degree felony.

The unidentified boyfriend was treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
savannah police
Savannah Police investigating 3 separate shootings that happened Monday
Shooting victim said he was shot at intersection of MLK Blvd., West 33rd
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta
Alex Murdaugh sits in a Beaufort County courtroom Friday morning at a pretrial hearing...
Judge accepts plea deal, sentences Murdaugh on financial crime charges

Latest News

Mystery respiratory illness in dogs found in Georgia
Mystery respiratory illness in dogs found in Georgia
Top Teacher: Elby Truly
Top Teacher: Elby Truly
Fire destroys home on Caramel Drive in Statesboro
Fire destroys home on Caramel Drive in Statesboro
FILE
Safety tips when decorating for the holidays
Quando Rondo
Hearing in Savannah rapper Quando Rondo’s case delayed