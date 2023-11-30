Bipartisan push to regulate title loan industry in Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC continues to receive dozens of calls from people complaining about the sometimes-deceptive practices of title pawn lenders, asking us for help.

But what are Georgia lawmakers doing to solve these ongoing issues?

Georgia lawmakers on both sides of the aisle are putting their differences aside and working together to tackle this issue that they say is now affecting nearly all communities across the state. They’ve have been meeting with representatives from the title pawn industry as well as consumer protection groups.

It’s all in hopes of drafting legislation that is good for industry, but also protects Georgians from being taken advantage of.

The title pawn industry in Georgia is hard to ignore.

It seems everywhere you look there are signs for lenders offering people fast cash in exchange for their vehicle’s title.

“In rural communities, in cities like Savannah, folks are getting these loans,” Rep. Westbrook said.

Savannah-based, TitleMax, states on its website it has nearly 200 stores across Georgia. Promising title pawns to Georgia customers in as little as 30-minutes.

It’s tempting especially if you’re strapped for cash, as many are these days.

“Hard times find most of us at some point in our lives,” Rep. Westbrook said.

TitleMax and other title pawn companies have flourished in Georgia primarily because the industry remains largely unregulated in the Peach State.

“There are no rate caps at all on the title pawn companies so they can do 100%, 300% when other consumer lending companies are capped at around 60%,” Rep. Westbrook said.

Labeled a “repeat offender” by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the federal consumer agency has slapped fines on TitleMax twice in the past for their deceptive practices and sky-high interest rates, totaling $24 million.

“Why is this lending product out here operating on its own without really a lot of oversight when consumers have so many protections from other lenders,” Rep. Westbrook said.

Representative Westbrook is just one of many democrats in the Georgia House of Representatives joining Republican colleagues to back House Bill 342—first introduced in February by Representative Josh Bonner.

“We’re just leveling the playing field that for all of those folks who lend money in Georgia, we are going to make them subject to the same rules as everyone else,” Rep. Bonner said.

Bonner’s bill focuses on three things:

Moving title pawn industry under the oversight of the Georgia Department of Banking and Finance.

Subjecting title pawn companies to usury laws like every other lender in Georgia.

Requiring title pawn lenders to refund any surplus profited from the sale of repossessed cars, putting that surplus back into the customer’s pocket.

“I think what that’s going to do is add a layer of transparency, add a layer of oversight so that any citizen of Georgia that wants to take advantage of one of these products knows exactly what they’re entering into and that we can regulate any of the bad actors that exist out there,” Rep. Bonner said. HB342 died in committee during the last legislative session, but it’s already showing signs of promise this year.

“We’ve got over half of the house body that has signed onto this bill already and we expect to get more,” Rep. Bonner said.

“It’s a strong bill,” Rep. Westbrook said.

Members from both sides of the aisle have found some common ground.

“That just goes to show how many different communities in Georgia are affected by this,” Rep. Westbrook said.

“There are very few pieces of legislation that move through a partisan process with this much bipartisan support so if the number of co-sponsors is any indication on the bill, I think we have a pretty good chance,” Rep. Bonner said. “The timing is right for this.”

Right now, HB 342 is still in its infancy.

It will need to make it through two committees prior to going to the house and senate floors for a vote and eventually on to the Governor’s desk before becoming law.

The 2024 legislative session begins January 8. Lawmakers will have 40 days to decide the fate of HB342 before the session comes to an end on March 28th.

WTOC reached out to TitleMax for comment on all of this and have not heard back.

