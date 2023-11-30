Changes to parking for Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big change to parking for the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run this year.

Race organizers say you will not be able to park on Hutchinson Island. That’s because of another event happening at the Savannah Convention Center.

This change means runners are encouraged to use parking near the Savannah Civic Center and take a trolley to the starting line.

You can reserve a trolley in your participant account ahead of the race.

Organizers are asking you to arrive before your assigned time.

The race is set for Saturday.

Road closures and detours will begin at 7:15 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.