Dylan’s Thursday Morning Night Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Thursday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the mid to lower 30s again for most. So, be sure to add a few layers as you walk out the door.

My recommendation would be to make one of these layers polyester, that way you can keep the moisture out and the warmth in. Throughout the day, I’ll look for partly cloudy skies as highs warm into the lower 60s for most.

As we go into the weekend, I’ll look for warmer temps moving back in as a warm front in late Friday.

This should lead to high temps back into the mid-70s that afternoon. However, we will be tracking scattered rain chances moving in later that evening and throughout the day on Saturday.

This will result in cooler high temps in the upper-60s to lower-70s Saturday. Then, we’ll track more cold air moving in with scattered rain chances Sunday. Right now, the question is how long will these rain chances hang around going into next week.

I’m still expecting the vast majority of them to be done by Tuesday at the latest. Be sure to stay informed of any updates on this over the next few days. Regardless, we’ll definitely be looking for cooler temperatures to return by the middle of next week.

