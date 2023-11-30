Sky Cams
Fox & Fig Cafe closing on Thursday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fox & Fig Café is closing its doors for the last time on Thursday.

The popular vegan restaurant located on Habersham Street off Troup Square posted the announcement on their Facebook page.

The post states, “we want to express our deepest gratitude for your patronage and support throughout these last six years. It is with a heavy but very grateful heart we share with you Fox & Fig’s last day is today.”

The post also says that the café has new owners and will be turned into a neighborhood café and deli.

