Friends in the Garden Wellness Ministry awarded $5,000 by McDonalds

By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - A Richmond Hill organization got a generous donation!

McDonald’s awarded Friends in the Garden Wellness Ministry $5,000 Wednesday as part of the McDonald’s Golden Grants program!

Friends in the Garden is a non-profit working to bring people together around healthy, locally grown food in Richmond Hill.

McDonald’s Owner and Operator Jill Stanberry says the Golden Grants program is all about supporting children in communities like this one.

“Golden Grants is a program that’s been going on for about three years, so we’ve given away about $300,000 to Georgia and Florida, to educators and non profits that serve children for K-12. So basically five to eighteen year old’s for community projects; things that can benefit the community, basically keep them off screens and to get them involved with more hands on things,” said Stanberry.

The organization will use the grant to partner with the Richmond Hill High School’s Agriculture Club in growing and harvesting watermelons for their Wellness Bar.

