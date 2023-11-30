Sky Cams
Hinesville restaurant Izola’s Country Cooking closing its doors

Izola’s Country Cooking
Izola’s Country Cooking(WTOC)
By Jasmine Butler
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville restaurant is closing its doors after 12 years of business.

Izola’s went viral for their TikTok videos during the pandemic and brought the community together through food.

Emotional is the word the community is using to describe the closure of Izola’s in Hinesville. They say it wasn’t just a place to get good food, but a place that felt like home, and a place they could depend on.

“Um, I’m hurt. I’m really hurt,” said customer Stephanie Mckissick.

“It’s bittersweet. It’s like a part of my heart is being left inside these walls and I won’t be able to reach back and grab that,” said chef Patrick Whiters.

”It’s emotional,” said owner Glenn Poole.

But even though they’re closing, mostly due to not having many employees left after the pandemic, they say they were happy to do something good for the community around them.

“Well we do know that several hotels have called us and thanked us for filling the hotels up because people have come from all over the world, not just the United States, from the world to eat with us.”

So good that one family flew to Hinesville Thursday to show their support and finally get their hands on an Izola meal.

“I called him, I said we have to go.. it’s our last day.. it’s our last opportunity to have Izola’s. He didn’t appreciate it.. you know what’s funny, the first thing he said to me was ‘you want me to go all the way there to get some southern food, we can get that here... no no no...”

So, they got ready for the day, hopped on their private plane and the final question was...

“Was it worth it? I would’ve flown double. I would’ve driven. I’m so happy this worked out, it’s sad that it’s going away because I could see this blowing up as good as this is... this is seriously quality food.”

Owners Glenn and Lori Poole are sad to close this chapter but excited to finally take a well deserved rest.

“We don’t have any plans right now; we’re just going to rest. We need an emotional rest and physical rest.”

And they have two words for the community that shaped them.

“We want to say thank you and we love our community.”

In honor of their closure, they created a good-bye video that can be found on their Facebook page.

