Jamie Ertle’s Thursday WX Forecast 11-30-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After another hard freeze for many of us, we’ve warmed into the low 60s under partly sunny skies. High pressure will prevail across the region today, so we’ll remain dry tonight and even into the majority of Friday, and we say goodbye to the 20s and 30s until the end of next week.

Clouds will continue to increase into the afternoon hours as high cirrus clouds fill in from the southwest. We’ll remain below average for afternoon highs; I don’t see anyone getting up to 65°. Average high this time of year is 67°. With clouds and a warm front approaching from Texas, we’ll be considerably “warmer” for wake overnight temps.

Daybreak Friday: 50° in Savannah with mid to low 40s farther west and low 50s for the islands. Warm front lifts through Georgia and South Carolina and high temperatures even under mostly cloudy skies will be about 75°. Rain chances hold off until well into the evening.

Daybreak Saturday 60 and cloudy with scattered drizzle to light rain. There may be a break in any rain then the afternoon looks wetter, even a few rumbles of thunder possible into the evening, highs just above 70°. Rainfall amounts between 1 to 1.5 inches will be common across the area on Saturday alone.

Sunday: Another wet day is in store while we remain warm until a cold front arrives late. Widespread showers again possible; high temperatures should range in the upper 60s/lower 70s. Expect temps to remain mild heading into overnight hours in advance of the arriving front.

Monday: mostly cloudy to start the day with some lingering showers possible near Daybreak: 54°. Clearing throughout the day with highs in the low 70s.

MARINE: Tonight...SE winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 1 foot of less. Friday...S winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft. Friday night...S winds 5 to 10 kt, seas 2 to 3 ft, showers likely afternoon midnight. Saturday...S winds 5 kt, increasing to 10 k in the afternoon, seas 2 to 3 ft building to 3 to 4 ft in the afternoon. Showers likely.

Stay safe!

~JErtle

