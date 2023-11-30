Parents voice concerns over proposal to rezone some Savannah-Chatham schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plan to rezone some Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools is getting new push back as an advocacy group calls for the school board to vote against it.

At the center of concern for Migrant Equity Southeast is the closure of some schools, including Gould Elementary.

As a part of the plan, students who are currently attending the school set to close will be rezoned and placed into other schools.

The Long Range Plan was proposed by the school district but has not been voted on by the school board yet. However, parents are fearful of what could happen to their children after that vote.

“I am angry with what the district is doing to our school, no I am angry with what the district is doing to our children.”

Emotions ran high as parents and students of Gould Elementary spoke about the proposal.

“Her wish is for changes to be made. She knows that her kids are scared to which school they will go to and what teacher they will have. Her child does not want to leave Gould.”

This is all in preparation for the December 6th school board meeting where the school board will vote to adopt or deny the proposed plan.

Some of the concerns voiced center around transportation and learning for ESL students.

Gould Elementary has a 42% demographic of ESL and ESL families - some of those families sharing how they feel they have not been given a fair shot to communicate what they want from the school board.

“One thing is clear - they want their voices heard.”

Many testimonies from parents say that well over 200 kids in the current Gould district walk to school so a new location would create more bus needs with the district’s already apparent bus driver shortage.

Another key fear for those with learning disabilities

“I can’t get up in the morning and make one simple change without my child having a full breakdown. I can’t imagine what I will have to go through as a parent when my child has to go through a new school.”

The Long Range Plan is to come before the school board next Wednesday, December 6th. Parents that came out Wednesday night say they plan to attend and make their voices known.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.