Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Parents voice concerns over proposal to rezone some Savannah-Chatham schools

By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A plan to rezone some Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools is getting new push back as an advocacy group calls for the school board to vote against it.

At the center of concern for Migrant Equity Southeast is the closure of some schools, including Gould Elementary.

As a part of the plan, students who are currently attending the school set to close will be rezoned and placed into other schools.

The Long Range Plan was proposed by the school district but has not been voted on by the school board yet. However, parents are fearful of what could happen to their children after that vote.

“I am angry with what the district is doing to our school, no I am angry with what the district is doing to our children.”

Emotions ran high as parents and students of Gould Elementary spoke about the proposal.

“Her wish is for changes to be made. She knows that her kids are scared to which school they will go to and what teacher they will have. Her child does not want to leave Gould.”

This is all in preparation for the December 6th school board meeting where the school board will vote to adopt or deny the proposed plan.

Some of the concerns voiced center around transportation and learning for ESL students.

Gould Elementary has a 42% demographic of ESL and ESL families - some of those families sharing how they feel they have not been given a fair shot to communicate what they want from the school board.

“One thing is clear - they want their voices heard.”

Many testimonies from parents say that well over 200 kids in the current Gould district walk to school so a new location would create more bus needs with the district’s already apparent bus driver shortage.

Another key fear for those with learning disabilities

“I can’t get up in the morning and make one simple change without my child having a full breakdown. I can’t imagine what I will have to go through as a parent when my child has to go through a new school.”

The Long Range Plan is to come before the school board next Wednesday, December 6th. Parents that came out Wednesday night say they plan to attend and make their voices known.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
savannah police
Savannah Police investigating 3 separate shootings that happened Monday
Shooting victim said he was shot at intersection of MLK Blvd., West 33rd
Shalena Cook Jones
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones appealing sanctions against her from Federal judge
The casket of former first lady Rosalynn Carter, arrives inside Glenn Memorial Church,...
Jimmy Carter, former presidents, first ladies mourn, celebrate Rosalynn Carter in Atlanta

Latest News

THE News at 11
Parents voice concerns over proposal to rezone some Savannah-Chatham schools
Jonathan Rivera and Earl Durden
Suspect in custody after shooting in Jesup, police searching for 2nd suspect
Fire destroys home on Caramel Drive in Statesboro
Fire destroys home on Caramel Drive in Statesboro
Mystery respiratory illness in dogs found in Georgia
Mystery respiratory illness in dogs found in Georgia