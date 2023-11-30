Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan dies at age 65

Shane Macgowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of The Pogues, best known for their ballad...
Shane Macgowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of The Pogues, best known for their ballad “Fairytale of New York,” died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 7:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Shane Macgowan, the singer-songwriter and frontman of The Pogues, best known for their ballad “Fairytale of New York,” died Thursday, his family said. He was 65.

“It is with the deepest sorrow and heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our most beautiful, darling and dearly beloved Shane Macgowan,” his wife Victoria Clarke, his sister Siobhan and father Maurice said in a statement.

The singer died peacefully with his family by his side, the statement added.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Shalena Cook Jones
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones appealing sanctions against her from Federal judge
Jonathan Rivera and Earl Durden
Suspect in custody after shooting in Jesup, police searching for 2nd suspect
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say
Savannah State University
‘This is unacceptable:’ Students upset over hot water outage at Savannah State University

Latest News

In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
Japan suspends its Osprey flights after the fatal crash of a US Air Force aircraft
FILE - In this photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Phillip Hancock is...
Oklahoma prepares to execute man for 2001 double slaying despite self-defense claim
Georgia drivers are likely to begin paying higher prices for gasoline and diesel as state...
Georgia gas prices to spike as governor’s tax break ends, at least for now
A Palestinian man sits in an armchair outside a destroyed building in Gaza City on Wednesday,...
Truce in Gaza extended another day but talks over remaining hostages held by Hamas could get tougher