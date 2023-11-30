Sky Cams
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for violating chase policies

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 4:48 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah Police Department officer is fighting to reverse his suspension after the department says he violated chase policies.

Cpl. David Bates was taken off the job for 20 days, but he said he didn’t do anything wrong. He testified in front of Savannah’s Civil Service Board on Thursday.

The department suspended Bates, claiming he broke police chase and body cam policies.

Bates said he was just trying to protect other drivers.

The suspension stems from a July 5, 2022, wreck at the intersection of Abercorn Street and East DeRenne Ave that left one person dead.

Cpl. Bates testified that he saw a truck without its lights on in the early morning hours. After attempting a traffic stop, Bates said the truck sped off.

Bates believed state troopers were in the area and said he continued to “observe” the truck with his lights and sirens on from a distance.

The police department said Bates violated its policy that bars officers from pursuing vehicles for misdemeanors or traffic violations, citing safety concerns.

Cpl. Bates said he never engaged in a chase and was trying to warn other drivers.

“We have split seconds to make a decision. Being a member of the H.E.A.T. unit, our focus is on the safety of the motoring public, trying to reduce crashes and things of that nature. That was my whole goal. I had no malicious intent in what I did. I had no intent to violate a policy,” Cpl. Bates said.

According to a warrant, the truck’s passenger died after the driver ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle.

Police department leaders testified that Bates has years of experience training other officers in vehicle pursuits and should’ve known better.

“He should be well versed in those two policies in what you can and can’t pursue for and when you should activate your body worn camera,” said Maj. Michelle Halford, with the Savannah Police Department.

After the incident, Bates’ suspension grew from two days to 20 days after a series of appeals.

He said he felt personally targeted.

“Unfortunately, there is a climate of if we disagree with certain individuals, they don’t take kindly to that,” Bates said.

But a department chief pushed back, maintaining that Bates violated department policy.

“He still wasn’t taking responsibility for it. That’s what created me to bump that up to a higher number of days,” Savannah Police Department Chief Robert Gavin said.

An indictment from a July 5, 2022, incident at the intersection of Abercorn and DeRenne identifies the truck’s driver as Kasey Sanderson. He faces several charges including murder and DUI.

As for Bates, he still works for SPD and has already served his suspension.

The Civil Service Board says they were not going to decide whether to uphold that suspension today. They plan to do so sometime next month.

