Savannah Tech students gaining skills in automotive production through new program

By Ethan Stamm
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Since Hyundai’s electric vehicle training courses have been made available at Savannah Technical College, students say they’ve been able to gain automotive production experience that’s proved to be invaluable.

“It’s been life-changing for me. I can see it changing many lives for all the different folks in Savannah,” said William Trausneck, HMGMA Metapro Associate.

The group responsible for Savannah’s $7.6 billion Hyundai Metaplant partners with Savannah Tech on an Electric Vehicle Professional Technical Certificate Program.

The classes, allowing students to gain integral knowledge in electric vehicle services and manufacturing, were created in the hopes of producing qualified technical workers in the process.

One of these students, William Trausneck, says he learned about every part of what makes the cars run.

“We learned how to stay safe mainly. We learned all the different ways to test the vehicle. We learned how to lower and raise the vehicle. Many different aspects from the top down,” said Trausneck.

The college is just one of four technical schools offering the program in the greater Savannah area. Savannah Tech was the first to hold the classes.

Instructors say the project is a great success so far.

“All of the students have been super excited about this. Everyone’s showing up on time. Doing everything they’re supposed to. A lot of good questions. We’ve had a lot of great interactions from HMGMA. They’ve brought in several senior managers, assistant managers from all the different areas. They’re learning in development team,” said Anthony Hobbs, the Automotive Department Head at Savannah Tech.

The EVP Classes hold up to 20 total students, each of whom can choose to pursue a career at the Hyundai plant after finishing the course.

For Trausneck, the opportunity to get involved in a program like this is practically a no-brainer.

“Like whatever walk of life you have, whoever you are... You’ll be able to take this course and almost be able to guarantee yourself a job. And really good training, good teachers. It’s the preferred path,” said Trausneck.

With the Fall Semester coming to a close soon, Savannah Tech’s next classes will start in January.

Registration is open for the program’s winter courses. Instructors say to sign up quickly because seats are filling up fast.

