That’s a wrap! 2023 hurricane season was active but not too impactful

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 2023 Atlantic Basin Hurricane Season has come to a close. Your WTOC First Alert Weather Team tracked 20 named storms in 2023, which ranks fourth for the most-named storms in a year since 1950. Seven storms were hurricanes and three intensified to major hurricanes. An average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.

While statistically that sounds like a lot, Hurricane Idalia was the only U.S. landfalling hurricane this year. It made landfall as a category-3 hurricane on Aug. 30 near Keaton Beach, Florida, causing storm surge inundation of 7 to 12 feet and widespread rainfall flooding in Florida and localized flooding in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry with a small tornado in Midway. Here is a compiled list of events related to Idalia: https://www.weather.gov/chs/IdaliaLSR

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall as a strong tropical storm with 70 mph winds on Emerald Isle, North Carolina, on Sept. 23 causing widespread heavy rainfall, gusty winds and significant river and storm surge flooding in portions of eastern North Carolina.

Hurricane Lee made landfall as a post-tropical cyclone in Nova Scotia, Canada, on Sept. 16. Swells generated by Lee caused dangerous surf and rip currents along the entire U.S. Atlantic coast. Strong winds with hurricane‑force gusts from Lee caused extensive power outages in Maine and in parts of Canada.

Hurricane Otis made landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, on Oct. 25 as a category-5 hurricane with sustained winds of 165 mph. Otis holds the record as the strongest landfalling hurricane in the eastern Pacific after undergoing rapid intensification in which wind speeds increased by 115 mph in 24 hours.

According to the Hurricane Hunters, they flew 468 mission hours to collect atmospheric data for hurricane forecasting. They passed through the eye of the hurricane 120 times, deploying over 1400 scientific instruments.

