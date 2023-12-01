1940′s Holiday Radio Show coming to Tybee Post Theater

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Even if you don’t remember when radio was America’s greatest form of entertainment, you can experience that long-ago world later this month on Tybee Island.

Sebastian Verdis is bringing back his 1940′s Holiday Radio Show at the Tybee Post Theater December 14, 15 and 16, the “Verdis Variety Cavalcade” as it might have been performed during the War Years.

