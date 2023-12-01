Bringing snowboarding to the South: Savannah native wants to grow favorite winter sport

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah is known for a lot of things, historic homes, Spanish moss, blue skies and plenty of sunshine.

Now Savannah native David Cauley is trying to add something else to that list.

“I just thought it would be quirky to be like, ‘yo, Savannah is known for snowboarding,’ because it’s already a weird place,” Cauley says.

A weird place, Cauley is weirdly passionate about.

“I really am in the mind of Savannah first because this is my hometown.”

While bringing snowboarding here is the dream now, it wasn’t always the plan.

“Growing up on the east side of Savannah, there’s no snow there. So, as a kid you’re not really thinking about mountains, you only know what’s outside of your home,” explained Cauley.

That all changed when he made a cross-country move to Colorado and found what he never knew he was looking for.

“Once I started snowboarding, I picked it up immediately because it was like I had always wanted to do it, I just couldn’t perceive it properly. I didn’t know what I was trying to do because I didn’t think I’d have the chance to do it essentially,” said Cauley.

But as he was getting the hang of the slopes, he began to notice something.

“There was very little Black people on the hill.”

Which for him was actually kind of a surprise based on how he viewed the sport.

“Snowboarding is a Black sport. Like I don’t mean that in nobody else can have it, but a lot of times you get basketball and football.”

A narrative he hopes to change by showing others just what’s possible.

“I wanted to create something called the Savannah Snow Program,” says Cauley.

Introducing people to the sport he loves…and yes, he knows what you’re thinking.

“People say, ‘it doesn’t snow in Savannah.’ I say, ‘it does now.’”

Maybe not snow in the traditional sense, but in the same way it accumulates, each flake clinging to the next until it builds a mountain.

He believes if he shows those in his old neighborhood, in his hometown, there’s nothing they can’t do it too will build a mountain of possibilities.

“That’s what a lot of people of color, any POC, a lot of people in general need is to get rid of that mentality like, ‘I can’t do that.’ Why would you say that? I mean, once you do that on a snowboard, what can you not do. Now that you went down a mountain for no reason, what can you not do now? That’s the weirdest thing you could ever do, and you just did it.”

So sure, Cauley would love for Savannah to be known for snowboarding, but more than that he wants Savannah to be a place where “impossible” is no longer an excuse.

“I would just tell them to shut up and go do it. Just be quiet and go do it,” laughed Cauley.

Cauley is still working to get the Savannah Snow Program off the ground but if you’re interested in learning more about it you can contact him at 912-414-1973 or on Instagram at @DavidNolanCauley.

