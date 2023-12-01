Dylan’s Friday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Friday, I’ll look for starting temperatures to be in the 40s & 50s for most. If you need to add a few layers as you walk out the door. My recommendation would be to make one of these layers polyester, that way you can keep the moisture out and the warmth in.

Plus, I’ll look for a few isolated pop-up showers around the area during the morning. Throughout the day, I’ll look for mostly cloudy skies as highs warm into the mid to upper 70s for most.

As we go into the weekend, I’ll look for warmer temps moving back in as a warm front in late today. However, this will bring scattered rain chances to the area late tonight into tomorrow morning.

If you have any outdoor plans tomorrow, be sure to grab some rain gear. I’m tracking scattered rain chances increasing throughout the day with the highest chances during the afternoon. This will result in cooler high temps in the upper-60s to lower-70s Saturday.

Then, we’ll track more cold air moving in with scattered rain chances Sunday. Some of these rain should chances hang around going into next week. I’m still expecting the vast majority of them to be done by Tuesday at the latest.

Be sure to stay informed of any updates on this over the next few days. Regardless, we’ll definitely be looking for cooler temperatures to return by the middle of next week with highs in the 60s, and lows in the 40s.

