Holiday events in the Lowcountry this weekend

SOUTH CAROLINA (WTOC) - We have a lot of holiday events going on in the area this weekend from tree lightings to parades.

It’s a busy weekend in South Carolina. At Martin Family Park in Bluffton there will be a weekend full of holiday festivities starting Friday evening.

At 5:30 p.m. the annual tree lighting ceremony will take place, and after that, a Santa workshop at DuBois Park Pavilion. They will then cap the night off with a movie showing right at Martin Family Park.

But the festivities will continue on to Saturday as the community comes together for the 52nd annual Christmas Parade. It will kick off at 10 a.m. in Old Town Bluffton.

And a little further down the road in Beaufort, there will be another holiday celebration.

Starting tonight the community will come together for a night on the town where there will be music, shopping, performances, and a tree-lighting ceremony at the Waterfront Park.

And on Saturday, Beaufort residents can enjoy the Sea Island Gullah Christmas Celebration at Henry C Chambers Waterfront Park. There will be a Gullah taste of Christmas and Rice cook-off that will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And a little later at 5:30 p.m. boats will light up the night with a holiday boat parade. Organizers encourage eventgoers to grab a seat along the seawall at the Waterfront Park to get the best view.

But that is not all for the 3-day weekend of festivities. On Sunday, the annual Christmas Day parade will conclude the weekend. The parade steps off at 3 p.m. and is expected to end around 5 p.m.

Last but not least, if you live in Hardeeville there is some action happening in your neck of the woods.

Another Christmas tree lighting will take place downtown at 6 pm this evening.

And on Saturday the 2023 Hardeeville Christmas Parade and Merry on Main will be happening. The parade starts at 3 p.m. on Main Street and will be filled with spirited floats, walking groups and so much more.

After that, parade-goers can immerse themselves in a winter wonderland where they can shop with local vendors and partake in some crafts all while enjoying some seasonal treats and drinks.

These are all great free ways to ring in the holidays with your loved ones. I will have all the details on these events on our website WTOC.com. I hope you have a great weekend!

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.