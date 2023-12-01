Infrastructure top of mind during Sen. Graham’s visit to Hilton Head Island

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The state of the Lowcountry’s economy is good but faces challenges. That was the message at Friday’s 2023 State of the Region gathering on Hilton Head Island.

South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham was at the event and updated local leaders on how issues debated in Congress are impacting Palmetto State residents.

“The state of this region is good, but the state of this region is being challenged,” Sen. Graham said.

Among those challenges, Sen. Graham said is rural access to broadband internet. It’s an issue he hopes will be fixed following the 2021 passage of that bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which provides the Palmetto State with nearly a billion dollars for improvements.

“You cannot start a business, you can’t have a quality education, you can’t have a safe community in today’s world unless you’re connected,” Sen. Graham said. “We will be so much better off in South Carolina when every rural community can benefit from being connected.”

Another hot button topic discussed was a lack of workforce housing. An issue the senator says plagues most of coastal South Carolina.

“You have an affordable housing problem. Do y’all agree with that? If you’re a nurse, if you’re a police officer, you’re working this hotel, if you’re a medical person, where do you live in a resort community?” Sen. Graham said.

Mayors from municipalities across the Lowcountry spoke about their plans to increase housing space for those who work here. Including Hilton Head’s mayor, who touted several projects including the creation of the town’s Housing Action Committee and the Northpoint Initiative.

“It is a more than $40 million investment. This initiative will create 150-170 one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment units on the north end, offering a home for firefighters, nurses, teachers, food & beverage, and more,” Hilton Head Island Mayor Allen Perry said.

Looking ahead, Hilton Head’s mayor also touched on what’s to come for an expected capacity increase along parts of US 278. He said town leaders still have remaining questions about how the proposal will be carried out, cautioning that it’s a decision sure to have impacts for decades to come.

