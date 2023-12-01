A look inside the new Dave & Buster’s in Pooler

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - The long-awaited Dave and Buster’s in Pooler is just days away from opening to the public.

An adult video game wonderland with arcade games are far as the eyes can see…especially with those bright lights.

But the loud music and bright lights are all part of the vibe for the very first showing of Dave and Buster’s.

“It took a long time coming, but I’m glad it’s finally here!” said Pooler resident Charlie Simmons.

Just under a year ago, Dave and Buster’s petitioned to open up its location at the Tanger Outlets. In September, the city council approved this motion and the construction of the new facilities.

Now, its opening day is right around the corner, and some people are excited, to say the least.

“I live in Pooler now but I’m from Atlanta so I’m happy that we are finally getting some things here to do,” said Pooler resident Jay Johnson.

The Wentz family, visiting from Rincon, said, “I’m not doing very good at the basketball but I am enjoying it anyways.

Pooler Chamber of Commerce CEO Courtney Rawlins says that with the addition of Dave and Buster’s Pooler is becoming a destination for folks.

“What an amazing asset for us to be able to market an already vibrant and growing city,” said Rawlins.

But with the addition of Dave and Buster’s concerns of how the infrastructure around it will be able to handle an already busy area.

“To that I say, this happens in growing cities and we are making history. Pooler’s history is changing, its community is changing so bare with us. We are gonna get it taken care of. In the meantime, enjoy what we have to offer,” said Rawlins.

Dave and Buster’s will be officially open to the public Monday, December 4.

