Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Meet the new WTOC Sports Director Jeff Roberts

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You will soon be seeing a couple of new faces in the WTOC Sports Department, including a new sports director.

Jeff Roberts has joined the WTOC team from Bismarck, North Dakota, and this weekend will hit the ground running with one of the biggest football games of the year.

But we wanted to introduce him to you first on Morning Break.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: WTOC
Police investigating homicide in Statesboro
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for improper chase that ended with deadly crash
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for violating chase policies
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Fox & Fig Cafe
Fox & Fig Cafe closing on Thursday
Parents voice concerns over proposal to rezone some Savannah-Chatham schools

Latest News

Holiday events in the Lowcountry this weekend
Holiday events in the Lowcountry this weekend
UnitedHealthcare gives tips for enrolling in Medicare
UnitedHealthcare gives tips for enrolling in Medicare
1940's Holiday Radio Show coming to Tybee Post Theater
1940′s Holiday Radio Show coming to Tybee Post Theater
Rescue Me Friday: Maverick
Rescue Me Friday: Maverick