Police investigating homicide in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Statesboro.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Success Court at 3:15 p.m.

Officers found Antawan Strickland in the driveway of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Strickland was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Statesboro Police says detectives processed the scene and are following several leads.

Police believe the shooting was witnessed. Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com.

You can also text 274637 and enter “TIPSSPD” plus your message.

