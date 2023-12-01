Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Live Healthy
Wreaths Across America
Advertising

Police investigating homicide in Statesboro

Source: WTOC
Source: WTOC
By WTOC Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A man is dead after a shooting in Statesboro.

According to the Statesboro Police Department, officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Success Court at 3:15 p.m.

Officers found Antawan Strickland in the driveway of the home with multiple gunshot wounds.

Strickland was taken to East Georgia Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Statesboro Police says detectives processed the scene and are following several leads.

Police believe the shooting was witnessed. Detectives are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information should contact Senior Detective Ben Purvis at 912-764-9911or submit an anonymous tip to www.tipsoft.com.

You can also text 274637 and enter “TIPSSPD” plus your message.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Jonathan Rivera and Earl Durden
Suspect in custody after shooting in Jesup, police searching for 2nd suspect
Shalena Cook Jones
Chatham Co. District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones appealing sanctions against her from Federal judge
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

TitleMax
Bipartisan push to regulate title loan industry in Georgia
Bipartisan push to regulate title loan industry in Georgia
Savannah officer pushing to overturn suspension for violating chase policies
Electric Vehicle Professional Technical Certificate Program
Savannah Tech students gaining skills in automotive production through new program