Ronald McDonald House holds annual Wine and Fries fundraiser

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A big night for the Ronald McDonald House as hundreds of people came out for the annual Wine and Fries fundraiser.

It’s better known as the night of Happy Meals for Adults! Imagine the happiness of when you were kid eating a happy meal combined with the perfect wine, bourbon or beer!

And it gets better knowing that with each bite, sip and auction bid, you’re helping support the the Ronald McDonald house and its families.

The family of the year is Kimberly and Jimmy Linza and their daughter Lilliana Faith. The baby spent 63 days in NICU at Memorial Health. The couple says staying so close to their critical newborn meant everything.

“It means more than even words can say, describe however you wanna put it. Ronald McDonald House was a home away from home for us, especially during Covid. They were, they were our everything, they were our support system our shoulder to cry on. They were there for us for our highs and our lows and at moments we didn’t think we could move on.”

WTOC is a proud sponsor of the Ronald McDonald House. Our own Jamie Ertle was one of the hosts.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.