Runners get ready to conquer the Enmarket Savannah Bridge Run this weekend

By Jasmine Butler
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Runners and walkers are preparing for the Savannah Bridge Run happening Saturday over the Talmadge Bridge.

The Health and Wellness Expo was held Friday. Runners picked up their t-shirts and bibs along with official run day gear before the big day.

“Might want to come down a little earlier because we got a packed house. So, get down here, get early because you’re going to get parking,” Fleet Feet owner Mike Nadeau said.

Runners are pumped and prepared for the race. Some are doing it for very first time.

“I think I’m more nervous than excited but it’s all good energy. So, I’m ready for it.”

Others, returning for yet another year.

“We’re going to have a fantastic race tomorrow. This is always such a great event to come out and conquer the bridge. Either on the 5k, 10k or the double pumps. Great time.”

And for some, this race holds a special place in their hearts.

“We’re always excited, we’re very, very excited,” Janet Jones-Lee said.

Excited because she’s joining the race for her 13th year. Jones-Lee is racing in memory of her son.

“My son passed away, years ago at the age of 15. His birthday was December 1st, which is today of course. And because the race is the first Saturday in December, we chose this race to do in December in memory of him because he was a very giving person, and this is a way of us giving back.”

About 30 racers will run alongside Lee to honor her son and she says this is the way she’s chosen to spend his birthday.

The run will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

